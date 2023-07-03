The artwork that stands behind the town hall on the banks of the Dommel was made by the Tilburg artist Tommy van der Loo, himself a descendant of an enslaved person.

Saida Vianen, chairman of the Eindhoven Committee for June 30/July 1, reacts shocked to the report of the destruction. “This really touches me, you really wonder: what is behind this? Was it people who don’t know the symbolic value, or was it a purposeful action? Unfortunately, you won’t find that out anymore, I’m afraid,” she says to it Eindhovens Dagblad.

The artwork, a chain on a wooden base, was placed just before the memorial on Friday. Police had not yet received a report of the vandalism on Sunday. The municipality of Eindhoven was also not informed on Sunday. A slavery monument in Vlissingen was defaced after just one day this weekend.

#Keti #Koti #artwork #destroyed #Eindhoven #shortly #commemoration #slavery