“The lord of the skies 8“, chapter 48, LIVE and ONLINE will premiere through the Telemundo channel. The series starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas will continue with its aggressive plot in one of its most exciting moments. Tracy could have the days numbered after having gotten against Wick and as announced by the website of the series: “Whoever messes with Aurelio’s wife, doesn’t free her”. He ‘Mere Mere’ he will arm himself to the teeth and star in an attack in his most violent facet of the season. Therefore, in this note, we leave you a complete guide so that you can see “ESDLC 8”.
Watch HERE the preview of “ESDLC 8”, chapter 48
When to watch episode 48 of “ESDLC 8”?
Chapter 48 of “ESDLC 8” will premiere on the small screen this Friday, March 24, 2023. In this, the most violent side of Aurelio Casillas will be displayed, who will look for Tracy to attack her and make it clear that the one who he messes with his wife he pays dearly.
Rafael Amaya withdrew from the recordings of “El señor de los cielos” in the seventh season, but returned for the eighth. Photo: Telemundo
What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?
If you are in Peruyou can see episode 48 of season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” starting at 9:00 p.m. In other countries, where the novel is broadcast, the chapters are released at the following times:
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE and ONLINE?
“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast by Telemundo. If you do not have access to your signal from your country, you can download the application available in the App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, this last platform is only suitable for the US. It should be noted that it is also possible to enjoy in Youtube some episodes of the production.
Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies.” Photo: Telemundo
What channel is Telemundo on TV?
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
#Lord #Skies #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #watch #Telemundo #series
Leave a Reply