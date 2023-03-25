“The lord of the skies 8“, chapter 48, LIVE and ONLINE will premiere through the Telemundo channel. The series starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas will continue with its aggressive plot in one of its most exciting moments. Tracy could have the days numbered after having gotten against Wick and as announced by the website of the series: “Whoever messes with Aurelio’s wife, doesn’t free her”. He ‘Mere Mere’ he will arm himself to the teeth and star in an attack in his most violent facet of the season. Therefore, in this note, we leave you a complete guide so that you can see “ESDLC 8”.

Watch HERE the preview of “ESDLC 8”, chapter 48

When to watch episode 48 of “ESDLC 8”?

Chapter 48 of “ESDLC 8” will premiere on the small screen this Friday, March 24, 2023. In this, the most violent side of Aurelio Casillas will be displayed, who will look for Tracy to attack her and make it clear that the one who he messes with his wife he pays dearly.

Rafael Amaya withdrew from the recordings of “El señor de los cielos” in the seventh season, but returned for the eighth. Photo: Telemundo See also What was Gerard Piqué's phrase to Shakira that would have started their controversial separation?

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in Peruyou can see episode 48 of season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” starting at 9:00 p.m. In other countries, where the novel is broadcast, the chapters are released at the following times:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE and ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast by Telemundo. If you do not have access to your signal from your country, you can download the application available in the App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, this last platform is only suitable for the US. It should be noted that it is also possible to enjoy in Youtube some episodes of the production.

Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies.” Photo: Telemundo See also They investigate a father for letting his 8-year-old son drive in Malaga

What channel is Telemundo on TV?