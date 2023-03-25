Alessandra Fuller surprised all his followers by appearing on “Love and Fire”program by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. The actress arrived very excited on the Willax set to tell all the details of her engagement to Francesco Balbi. Let’s remember that the influencer had a hand request party with her closest circle. Local show business figures stood out, such as Luciana Fuster, with whom she shone dancing to the rhythm of Havana combination. However, his dance steps were heavily criticized by ‘Teddy’, because the driver had been amused by the way he moved his hips.

Nevertheless, Alessandra Fuller showed that there are no grudges and appeared in “Love and fire.” Since her arrival, she gave a big hug to Rodrigo Gonzalez and he took the criticism with humor, to later ask him to dance.