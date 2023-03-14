“The Lord of the heavens“The plot of Tracy’s false identity continues, while more than one begins to wonder who Corina Saldaña is. Now that the personal life of Aurelio Casillas is collapsing, the new attack from his enemies could become his death sentence.

If you want to know what will happen to the Mexican drug trafficker (Rafael Amaya), don’t miss episode 39, which promises to leave several dead as a result of the explosive battle.

Check out the trailer for Chapter 39 here.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 39?

Chapter 39 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Monday, March 13. According to a preview of the episode, the action and adrenaline will not be lacking from start to finish.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” from 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

“The Lord of the Skies” returned to the small screen to stay. Photo: Telemundo See also “The queen of the south 3″: why did Isabella Sierra use a double for her kiss scenes?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 39?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 39, can be seen LIVE through the Telemundo signal. Here we share the official channels that transmit them:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×39 ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you have at your disposal the mobile application (available for iOS and Android) and the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States). In addition, you can also use YouTube, although the chapters are not complete.