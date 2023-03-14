Dhe philosopher cowers plaintively and naked in the corridor of the boarding house. A person whose name he does not know has put him out of the locked room. she wants to sleep Other residents wake up and tell others about it. A Berlin anecdote. The philosopher’s efforts to think transparently are reflected in his life, but he hated anything anecdotal. Ernst Tugendhat died in Freiburg the day before yesterday. He was also rude to anyone who spoke to him in Berlin about his childhood home in Brno. He did not want to accept the glass walls of his mother Grete Tugendhat’s (1903 to 1970) house as a sign of the transparency of his thinking.

Anthropologist Michael Lambek writes the latter in “Behind the Glass” (Toronto 2022), the book about the family of his mother, the older half-sister of Ernst Tugendhat. He bases his revealing picture of his uncle on his correspondence with Heidegger in the German Literature Archive in Marbach, but also on conversations with friends and relatives. The way in which Tugendhat in Berlin, after the death of his mother, seems to have tried to make up for the puberty he missed during his early studies, also belongs in this picture. Lambek traces his roller coaster ride from Latin America to Germany and back, keeping as much distance to philosophy as he does to mathematics of his father Jonathan Lambek.

Fled from the National Socialists

Grete Tugendhat saw living in her house in Brno as the creative completion of its architecture. This attitude continues with one of her daughters, the art historian Daniela Hammer-Tugendhat, born in 1946, four years before her nephew Michael Lambek. Daniela Hammer-Tugendhat also succeeded her mother as the architect, Mies van der Rohes, for whom Grete Tugendhat had enabled the construction of his masterpiece. She rightly says of Mies van der Rohe’s claim to truth in building that her mother had to relate it to Heidegger’s thinking, which she had access to in transcripts of his lectures even before the publication of Being and Time in 1927. Like Heidegger, Mies van der Rohe was Catholic; This also connects the architect with his client, because the environment of Grete Tugendhat, Grete Weiss and Grete Löw-Beer in Brno was also Catholic. There was hardly any social contact with Catholics, but the family celebrated Christmas. She did not celebrate Jewish festivals.

In the joint work by Daniela Hammer-Tugendhat with Ivo Hammer and Wolf Tegethoff about the Tugendhat house (third edition, Basel 2022; first 1998) there are pictures from the family album, especially children’s pictures of Ernst Tugendhat, his brother Herbert and the older half-sister Hannah , the mother of Michael Lambek. These pictures make everyday life in the house transparent. Ernst Tugendhat’s childhood lasted as long as his mother owned her house in Brno. He was born in 1930. When he was eight years old, in 1938, the family had to flee from Brno to Switzerland or England. The National Socialists kill grandfather, aunt, cousin and other members of the family. The family doesn’t talk about it.







turning away from the teachers

Michael Lambek describes the background to the mother and son reading Heidegger together in 1945/46. Like her sister-in-law Helene Weiss and their mutual friend Käte Victorius, Grete Tugendhat was one of the women who admired Heidegger unreservedly. Admiration survived; a mutually caring correspondence continued; Ernst Tugendhat also sent care packages in 1947. In 1941 his family emigrated to Venezuela. This is the formative youth experience that Ernst Tugendhat kept coming back to. At least since 1946, when he went to the United States to study at the age of sixteen, he lived without a home and without hiding, as if fleeing a life-threatening home.

But such statements probably went much too far for him. He turned his back on his mother’s teachers, Mies van der Rohe and Heidegger, as completely as possible. Unlike with Helene Weiss and Käte Victorius, there was no teacher-pupil relationship with Heidegger, even though Heidegger advised him against studying philosophy in America in 1949. The exposure of one’s own errors gradually proved to be the most suitable way to gain distance from Heidegger and finally to be able to remain silent about him. Ernst Tugendhat goes the furthest in the foreword to his last book, “Anthropology instead of Metaphysics” (2006), which should not only be compulsory reading in philosophy studies.

That’s not to say that Tugendhat has recognized every one of his errors, but as explicitly as he points out their existence, he also encourages people to find them themselves. Such an error could be that people’s will is directed towards the future. In the case of religion and mysticism in particular, it is much easier to prove an orientation towards the past.