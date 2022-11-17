Schedule: this is how dates 4 and 5 of the League will be played

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.
Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Dimayor announced the schedules of the following days.
November 17, 2022, 02:08 PM
The Dimayor He announced the dates and times of the days 4 and 5 of the League, in the semifinal home runs.
Programming
We allow ourselves to inform the programming of dates 4 and 5 for the Semifinal Quadrangulars of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2022 League.
LEAGUE BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2022
SEMIFINAL HOME RUNS
DATE 4
November 22th
Deportivo Pasto vs. cali america
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stadium: Departamental Libertad
Transmission: Win+
Independent Medellin vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 8:35 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Transmission: Win+
November 23
Junior FC vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Transmission: Win+
Deportivo Pereira vs. Millonaries FC
Time: 8:35 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Transmission: Win+
date 5
November 26
Golden Eagles vs. sports grass
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Transmission: Win+
Independent Medellin vs. cali america
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Transmission: Win+
November 27
Millionaires FC vs. Junior FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Transmission: Win+
Deportivo Pereira vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Transmission: Win+
