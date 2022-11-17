Friday, November 18, 2022
Schedule: this is how dates 4 and 5 of the League will be played

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Santa Fe vs. Junior

Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.

Dimayor announced the schedules of the following days.

The Dimayor He announced the dates and times of the days 4 and 5 of the League, in the semifinal home runs.

Programming

We allow ourselves to inform the programming of dates 4 and 5 for the Semifinal Quadrangulars of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2022 League.

LEAGUE BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2022
SEMIFINAL HOME RUNS

DATE 4

November 22th
Deportivo Pasto vs. cali america
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stadium: Departamental Libertad
Transmission: Win+

Independent Medellin vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 8:35 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Transmission: Win+

November 23
Junior FC vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Transmission: Win+

Deportivo Pereira vs. Millonaries FC
Time: 8:35 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Transmission: Win+

date 5

November 26
Golden Eagles vs. sports grass
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Transmission: Win+

Independent Medellin vs. cali america
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Transmission: Win+

November 27
Millionaires FC vs. Junior FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Transmission: Win+

Deportivo Pereira vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Transmission: Win+

