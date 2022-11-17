Football | Huuhkajat played a draw with North Macedonia – Antman scored Finland’s goal

The Finnish men’s national team debuts were made by Anssi Suhonen, Tuomas Ollila and Arttu Hoskonen, who were in the opener, and Niilo Mäenpää and Diogo Tomas, who entered the field in the second half.

Finland men’s national football team played in Skopje with a 1-1 away result against North Macedonia.

Finland scored the opening goal of the match in the 37th minute Oliver Antmanwhich Joel Pohjanpalo released to drive through. The hit was Antman’s second in the men’s national team in as many matches.

In the second half, North Macedonia pressed on, and Enis Bardhi scored in the 75th minute from the home team’s penalty kick to equalize.

Finland will continue its love of international matches by facing Norway on Sunday in Oslo.