Córdova is sent off, a slight fight breaks out and the first half ends.

The games can be traced back from the locker room, we will see what Paiva's proposal will be for the second half.

TOL 0 – 1 UANL#DevilsTwitters 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cC5pk1h6yD

— VIIVO Sports (@VIIVOSports) March 3, 2024