Saturday, March 2, Nemesio Diez stadium field. The Toluca Red Devils received a visit from the UANL Tigers, for the duel corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
Tigres started the game very well. The first forty-five minutes were all theirs, they even went into halftime leading 1-0, with a goal from Ozziel Herrera. However, in the agony of the first half, a controversial play costs Sebastián Córdova the red card, leaving the visitors in numerical inferiority.
For the second half, Robert Dante Siboldi, from the stands due to his expulsion, made defensive changes that cost the Tigres team dearly. Alexis Vega tied it at fifty-four, minutes after a play quite similar to the one that cost 'Sebas' the red and which left Alexis yellow, and at seventy-one, from the eleven steps, Volpi completed the somersault , giving the three points to the Red Devils of Toluca.
The last victory of Tigers before the Eagles of Americaoccurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight victories recorded for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Tigers and Mazatlan FC They have faced each other seven times. The record dictates four wins for Tigres, two for Mazatlán and only one draw. The last time they met, it was on matchday number ten of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the Auriazul squad took the three points.
Tigres has five games without losing against him Pueblaand they have faced each other in direct elimination duels, such as the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where those led by Robert Dante Siboldi won 1-0 and the quarterfinals of the previous semester, where the 'U' again León advanced to the semifinals after a resounding aggregate score of 5-2.
The numbers between Tigres and PachucaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Each squad has won two games; There is only one record of a tie, which occurred on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigres and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
