Digitalization is part of the substance and form of ENAE Business School, which advocates positioning companies in the Region at the forefront of innovation and competitiveness through training. “Digital transformation represents a revolution in how companies operate and compete in the market,” adds Santiago Foulquié, CDO of ENAE, sponsor of the Web Awards.

–ENAE demonstrates its commitment to digital transformation with its training offer of master’s degrees and its ‘Digital Generation SMEs’ program. What are the strong points of this training?

-Our transversal and specialized training provides a deep understanding of the tools, techniques and strategies that are essential to lead in the digital field. Additionally, we work closely with industry leaders, allowing our students to be in direct contact with active professionals and stay up to date with the latest trends and advances in the field.

«Having cybersecurity solutions is crucial to work in an agile and secure way»

–What tools should management and management teams have in the digitalization process of their organizations?

-Management teams must have tools such as specialized project management systems, data analysis platforms, automation and CRM solutions, among others. In addition, it is crucial to have robust IT infrastructures, cybersecurity solutions and online collaboration tools that allow working in an agile and secure way.

–And what attitude should managers adopt in the transformation towards the digitalization of their companies?

-Attitude is essential in the digitalization process. Managers must be proactive, willing to learn and adapt constantly. It is crucial to keep an open mind, be resilient in the face of challenges, and be willing to take calculated risks. Additionally, they must foster a culture of innovation and continuous learning within the organization, and be advocates and leaders in the adoption of new technologies and approaches.

“Managers must be proactive and willing to learn and adapt”

–As a leading business school at a regional and national level, what new business opportunities does digitalization offer?

-Digitalization represents a revolution in how companies operate and compete in the market. For a business school like ENAE, which has already successfully launched four editions of its GDP program, 100% subsidized training for managers in digital transformation, this represents a unique opportunity to expand its impact and leadership in the education sector. In addition, it opens a range of opportunities for companies. From the creation of new business models, through improving operational efficiency, to the ability to access global markets. It also allows us to offer online programs and training, which expands our ability to reach students and professionals around the world. As a school, we also see opportunities in creating strategic alliances with technology companies, conducting research focused on digitalization, and adapting our programs to meet the changing needs of the labor market.