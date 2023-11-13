The latest promotional campaigns launched by the Jumilla DOP Regulatory Council have aroused the interest of the main communication and wine competitions and festivals. In fact, today it is revealed whether the action carried out by the Jumillan wine organization under the name ‘Dialogues of art and wine’ receives the Vino Es Cultura Award, given by the Spanish Association of Wine Journalists, where it is selected as a finalist. Furthermore, yesterday, the jury of the Most International Wine Film Festival awarded the award for Best Promotional Work to the Jumilla DOP for its campaign ‘And the sun became wine’, where chef Pablo González Conejero participated. The award was collected by the CRDOP Jumilla Communication Manager, Esther González de Paz, in Villafranca del Penedés.

The jury was made up of Eva Vicéns, journalist and sommelier; Carolina Astudillo, filmmaker, researcher and teacher; Ivan Pintor, doctor in Audiovisual Communication and professor at UPF; Miquel Hudin, philologist and wine critic, and Josep Sucarrats Miró, director of the magazine ‘Arrel’, journalist and writer. All of them highlighted a project “with a lot of personality, and very different from what we are used to, by showing a Denomination of Origin without showing it, but going to a place so different from Jumilla, to promote its wines. A town in Norway very far away, with opposite characteristics: with only a few hours of sunshine a year, when Jumilla is sunny.

According to González de Paz, it is “an unprecedented promotional campaign for the Jumilla DOP, with a significant investment and an ambitious media plan. It was very well received, reaching more than 12 million homes and obtaining a reach of 60 million views. “The advertisement that appeared on television in national prime time,” he noted.

3,000 kilometers away



For production, an expedition headed from the Jumilla DOP to Rjukan, in Norway, more than 3,000 kilometers away, to bring the wine made with the greatest number of hours of sunlight to the land that sees the sun for the fewest hours in Europe. sun of Europe. This place was selected precisely because of the absence of direct sunlight.

The creatives of this campaign were based on the fact that Rjukan is located in a deep valley, and during the six months of winter, its 3,500 inhabitants live almost in the dark, even at midday. And given the absence of light, the City Council decided a few years ago to install giant mirrors on the mountain to see the sunlight reflected in the town square. Under this premise, the Regulatory Council of the Jumilla DOP launched its largest communication campaign, to “bring the sun to those places where there is none, but in the form of wine.”