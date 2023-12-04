soccer

Damiano Basso

Sampdoria’s new headquarters in Bogliasco was officially presented with a ribbon cutting. Present were Matteo Manfredi, the CEO in pectore Raffaele Fiorella, the mayor of Bogliasco Luca Pastorino, the former senator Roberta Pinotti. Representing the first team are sporting director Mancini, Legrottaglie, Ariaudo, Murru and Verre. And a representation of the Women who will return to play the championship matches in Genoa, at Sciorba, from mid-December



04:49