His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, the historical fraternal relations that bring together the UAE and Morocco and ways to strengthen them, in addition to all regional and international issues of common interest.

During the discussions session – which took place today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi – His Highness welcomed the visit of his brother King Mohammed VI in his country and among his family… stressing the strength of the established fraternal ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, which are based on understanding, mutual respect and cooperation, the strong foundations of which were laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hassan II, “may God have mercy on them.” We are keen to continue their approach and legacy in strengthening and building on these relations.

For his part, His Majesty King Mohammed VI congratulated His Highness the Head of State on the occasion of the 52nd Federation Day of the UAE, wishing the country and its people further progress and prosperity. He also expressed his wishes for the success of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which It is hosted by the country to produce results that enhance the course of international climate action for the benefit of all peoples of the world.

The two sides reviewed ways to develop cooperation relations and joint work in various fields, especially economic, investment, development and culture, and the ambitious opportunities available to diversify and expand them to broader horizons in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their brotherly peoples for development and prosperity.

His Highness and His Majesty the King of Morocco also touched upon a number of regional and international issues and topics and the latest developments in the events taking place in the Middle East region and exchanged views on them, most notably the developments in the Palestinian territories. They stressed the need for international action to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure access to… Sufficient humanitarian assistance to them within safe and permanent mechanisms. In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of finding a clear horizon for permanent and comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution” as it is the way to achieve stability and create an appropriate environment to enhance cooperation for the benefit of the development and prosperity of all peoples of the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that there is an important base of common interests between the UAE and Morocco, which we are keen to expand in all fields, indicating that the agreements that the two countries sign during the visit will be the starting point for a major and qualitative development in economic and investment cooperation between them during the period. The future… in a way that contributes to the common goal of achieving development for the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

His Highness also stressed that the UAE and Morocco represent an element of stability and development in the region and are working to enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples for development and prosperity. He expressed his confidence that His Majesty the King’s visit will contribute to further advancing bilateral relations at all levels and tracks.

At the conclusion of the discussions session, the two sides affirmed their keenness to continue developing bilateral relations and move them to broader qualitative horizons of economic, trade and investment cooperation and joint coordination to serve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs, the families of the martyrs in the Presidential Office, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister Investment, His Excellency Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Muhammad Ali Muhammad Al-Sharafa Al-Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Al-Asri Al-Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, and a number of officials. It was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which includes a number of ministers and senior officials in Morocco.