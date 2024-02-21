Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on February 20, 2024. © IMAGO/Alexander Kazakov/Itar-Tass

With the capture of Avdiivka, Russia achieved a symbolic victory. However, at a propaganda meeting, Putin and Shoigu overstepped the mark in the opinion of numerous military bloggers.

Moscow – According to the US Department of Defense, at least 315,000 Russian soldiers or more have already been wounded in the Ukraine war. There was repeated talk of Moscow's “meat grinder,” for example in the battle of Avdiivka, which claimed high casualties. But Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently trying to sweep these losses under the carpet. At a meeting with his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday (February 20), the Kremlin chief celebrated military successes. The death of his compatriots: minor matter.

Meeting between Putin and Shoigu: “Minimal losses”

Last weekend, Ukraine had to withdraw from the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which has been hotly contested for months. A symbolic victory for the Kremlin leader. The fact that the capture took place shortly before the elections in Russia can be seen as a goal set by Putin. The meeting with Defense Minister Shoigu served primarily for propaganda purposes – also because the start of the invasion of Ukraine will soon be celebrating its second anniversary. The two politicians showered each other with praise and celebrated alleged military successes, he said BR about the meeting. Their analysis obviously went too far.

The Avdiivka operation will be included in textbooks and analyzed at military academies, the minister said in a statement Interview with the state news agency Tass. “Here the General Staff did everything to ensure that it went through with minimal losses and maximum efficiency,” was the defense minister’s summary of the costly battle. Not a word about the fallen Russian soldiers. This did not go unnoticed in Russia. “There were and are losses that unfortunately cannot be avoided. Instead of lying, let us continue to work and not mislead people,” commented a well-known Russian military blogger. In one He adds another post: “Let’s not lie to people. I am at a loss for words.”

Criticism from the Russian military blogger scene on Shoigu's statements

The morale of the Russian troops is strong, the interviewer told the defense minister during the conversation on Tuesday. Shoigu answers curtly “Yes!” There are indications that this might not be true. There was further criticism in the Russian military blogger scene. Shoigu also announced on Tuesday that the Ukrainian bridgehead Krynky on the Dnipro River had been captured by Russian troops. Ukraine itself recently denied this, and the statements made by both sides could not initially be independently verified.

A Russian military blogger commented under a video of the Defense Minister “Lies to the President’s face.” The Ukrainians are still present in the village at the moment, the blogger continued. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War concluded that “available visual evidence” as well as reports from both sides indicate that Ukrainian forces are maintaining their “limited bridgehead” in Krynky. “The most brutal battles for Krynki will take place on the Internet tomorrow,” wrote one of the biggest military bloggers ironically. “Even the few dozen officers in the armed forces [am Dnipro-Ufer] are amazed at how we fight with ourselves.”

One person said that if Krynki was conquered, Shoigu would be welcome to visit another blogger. In any case, the information spread by the Kremlin was “absolutely untrue,” the comment continued. But too much criticism of the Kremlin can be dangerous: that was on Wednesday ultranationalist blogger Andrei Morozov diesafter he criticized the losses in the Russian army, as the New York Times reported.