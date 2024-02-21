A man is arrested for having 68 sea turtle eggs in Puerto Vallartaconfirmed the Attorney General's Office (FGR) in Jalisco.

The aforementioned Carlos 'L' is accused of his alleged responsibility for the crime against biodiversity, in its form of Possession of Products of a Species Subject to Special Protection.

The subject was summoned before the Judge of the Case but he did not appear so he was arrested by elements of the Federal Ministerial Police of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) assigned to the FGR in Jalisco.

The man was arrested on Francisco I. Madero Street, in the Las Juntas neighborhood, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Carlos 'L' was placed at the disposal of the Judge, at the Justice Center of the State of Jaliscowho will resolve your legal situation in accordance with the law.

Of the seven species of Almost all sea turtles are classified as endangered This is due to human activity, says the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Furthermore, damaging, capturing, transporting and trafficking sea turtles and their by-products are crimes contemplated in the Federal Penal Code, the penalties can range from one to 9 years in prison and a fine of the equivalent of three hundred to three thousand days.