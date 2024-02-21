Sailors stuck on board a ship in Mozambique returned to Russia

Russian sailors stuck on board a ship in the port of Maputo in Mozambique due to a financial and property dispute have returned home, as stated in Telegram-channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As the department noted, representatives of the company servicing the trawler, forcing the owner to pay the costs of its maintenance, refused to issue documents for the sailors to enter and leave Mozambique. At the same time, the crew handed over their passports to the local migration service. As a result, the sailors became “hostages” of a dispute between two foreign companies.

“Thanks to the joint work of representatives of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office with their Mozambican colleagues, it was possible to return our citizens to their homeland,” the message says.

Earlier it was reported that five seafarers spent eight months on board a fishing vessel in a port in Mozambique due to a conflict between the customer and the employer.