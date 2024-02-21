The successful RCN series 'Rigo' becomes more and more exciting. In the next episode, to be released shortly, we will witness the exact moment in which Ricardo will propose to Michelle and will leave her speechless, since she still harbors feelings for him. Rigoberto Uran. Furthermore, Evaristo, after surviving an attempt on his life, will be threatened by an unexpected character who will seek to complete the task and will go to the hospital to fulfill his mission. On the other hand, the most anticipated thing by many will be the return of Carmelo, who will seek revenge against Rigo.

What else will happen in chapter 66 of 'Rigo'? In this note, we will offer you a detailed guide so that you do not miss any details about the plot of the RCN soap opera, starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 66 of 'Rigo'

When does 'Rigo' episode 66 come out?

Chapter number 66 of the 'Rigo' series arrives this Wednesday, February 21, 2024. This production stands out for portraying the life of the famous Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Through this fiction, viewers have the opportunity to delve into the story of Urán, also known like the 'Toro de Urrao'.

What time does episode 66 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 66 of 'Rigo', directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be broadcast in Colombia at 8:00 p.m. m. Since its launch, this series has managed to capture the public's attention significantly.

Where to WATCH 'Rigo' ONLINE and FOR FREE?

For those interested in following the plot of 'Rigo', they have several options available to access the most recent episodes. You can tune in to RCN's live broadcasts or watch the series online for free through the network's official website.

This online modality not only offers the last episode broadcast, but also provides the opportunity to review previous chapters, allowing viewers to keep up to date with the evolution of the story.

Additionally, the series is also available in Prime Video, a streaming platform that provides the complete season of 'Rigo'. However, to access this content on said service, it is necessary to have a paid subscription, unlike the free option offered by RCN through its website.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.' 'Rigo' is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” narrates the official synopsis of 'Rigo'.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

