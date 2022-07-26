The Russian Defense Ministry said it plans to hold strategic military exercises in the east of the country next month.
The ministry indicated that the “Vostok” (East) maneuvers will take place from August 30 to September 5. Military teams from other countries will participate in it, without mentioning it.
“We draw your attention to the fact that only a part of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is participating in the special military operation (in Ukraine), and the number of soldiers is quite sufficient to fulfill all the tasks set by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces,” the ministry said in a statement.
She added that Russia has not canceled any training activities or international cooperation, and will provide the exercises with all the necessary soldiers, weapons and equipment.
