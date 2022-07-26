,,Let me be clear that we are all concerned about Mo”, Hamstra begins before the benefit match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Ziggo Sports. “Of course we are a football club, but some things go beyond football. As a club we are very committed to Mo and are in direct contact with him. Hopefully things will get back to normal soon.”

Hamstra cannot put a date on a return of the midfielder. “The most important thing is that he is doing well. We hope he will be back soon.” Earlier, coach Alfred Schreuder indicated that the left leg has received an individual training program for home. Schreuder stated that he hadn’t had any contact with the talent for a while.

Ihattaren is not the only one who has to miss the practice match with the Ukrainian top club. Also millions of purchase Calvin Bassey is not included in the match selection. The Nigerian defender does not yet have a work permit. Acquisitions Francisco Conceição and Brian Brobbey are in the group, but start on the reserve bench.

The exhibition game with Shakhtar was completely dominated by the war in Ukraine. All proceeds go to the war-ravaged country. Ajax won the exhibition game 3-1. Read the report here.

