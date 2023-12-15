The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula on Friday.

A statement from the ministry, on the Telegram application, stated that the interceptions took place between 8:30 and 10:30 pm (1730 and 1930 GMT).

The ministry said that it shot down six Ukrainian drones, on Friday, in the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine.

The Ministry announced in the evening, via the Telegram application, that it had neutralized two drones and then four drones using its air defenses.

She added that these devices were targeting “facilities on Russian territory,” without providing additional details.