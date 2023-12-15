Siga Brasil computed amendments from some congressmen with payments higher than the total amounts reserved, which would not be possible

O Senate Follow Brazil System published incorrect data on resource reservation and payment of amendments to the Budget proposed by deputies and senators. The incorrect information referred to December 11th and 12th.

Because of this erroneous disclosure by Siga Brasil, the Power360 was misled when citing official data. The texts in this digital newspaper said that the government had paid R$ 10 billion of parliamentary amendments on December 11th and 12th – data that appeared in the system controlled by the Senate.



Screen reproduction of Siga Brasil where the value of R$39 billion is identified, which was wrong

Senator Eduardo Girão found that the volume of amendments cited by Siga Brasil regarding how much payment he had received did not match the control carried out by his team – and issued a warning to the Power360.

Following Girão's warning, detailed work was carried out to verify the microdata used by the Senate panel. O Power360 found that on December 11 and 12, a series of payments for 2023 amendments entered the system above the total that had been committed (reserved), which is not possible.

During this period, the total added in the amendments in which this digital newspaper identified this problem is R$5.8 billion.

In the amendments published in the system until December 10th (and which did not contain this error), the total value of payments for 2023 was R$29.2 billion, including outstanding amounts to be paid.

For this reason, the amount of R$10 billion released under Siga Brasil should not be of this magnitude. For this reason, too, the digital newspaper Power360 was misled.

O Power360 corrected the incorrect information in all texts that mentioned the value.