Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The disagreement of the corn farmers to the announcement made by Segalmex, consisting of a base price of 41 dollars for the commercialization of this grain, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, also endorsed it and negotiated with the Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Manuel Villalobos, a fairer price, for which he advanced the visit of the federal official to Sinaloa the first days of February to make known the new price of the base, which will be greater than those 41 dollars which caused discontent among the sector.

This announcement was made by Governor Rocha during a meeting he held this Saturday afternoon with agricultural producers from all over the state, led by the president of the Commission for Agricultural Affairs of the State Congress, Deputy Serapio Vargas Ramírez, who was accompanied also by the legislators Cinthia Valenzuela and Victoria Sánchez, members of the same Commission, a meeting that was convened by the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, José Jaime Montes Salas.

After listening to the interventions of all the producers, who addressed various issues, but with the unanimous agreement of rejecting the base of 41 dollars per ton for the commercialization of corn, the state president commented that he does not agree either and so he He informed the secretary of Agriculture of the Government of the Republic and the director of Segalmex, Ignacio Ovalle, to whom he asked them to establish a more balanced base, “we do not want a base so high that it inhibits the purchase, but we do want it to be a base fair for the producer”, he said.

“I spoke to Secretary Villalobos and he is committed to me coming to make it known here, -the new base- clearly on the rise, and in the first days of February we could have it here, I am going to inform you, but I am thinking of uploading it, because the version of 41 does not work, we will be watching next week, but it will improve, that is a commitment”, the governor announced to the producers.

On the other hand, and being a commitment of the state government, it reiterated the proposal to support the bean producer, in the sense of absorbing the cost of storing the autumn-winter 2021/2022 harvest for up to 60 days, so that the producers do not waste it out of desperation to sell it, because this call has the purpose of opening a waiting period while the price improves in the market.

On this issue, and in response to the complaint raised during the meeting by the producers, about the practice carried out by the so-called “coyotes”, which are the collectors who buy directly at very low prices, up to 19 pesos per kilo of beans to producers who are desperate to sell, without any invoice that mediates the operation, Governor Rocha announced that through SATES they will remain operational on the roads to verify that all shipments have fiscal support that supports a purchase legitimate.

Similarly, Governor Rocha urged corn producers to take advantage of the coverage program offered by the government, which consists of a subsidy of 200 pesos per ton for the payment of insurance that freezes the price in force at the time of the operation. , and thereby protect the producer in the event that future market conditions drag the price down, which at the time of today is 5,740 pesos per ton. He explained that through this coverage program, all producers will be supported in purchasing their insurance, up to a limit of 50 hectares or 600 tons.

Also in response to the requests it received, it also promised to negotiate with Segalmex a better base price for the marketing of wheat, which is currently at 27 dollars for bread wheat, and 25 dollars for the crystalline variety.

These bases, determined by the Segalmex Technical Council, are the cost that must be included in grain purchase and sale operations, which vary from one crop to another, such as the aforementioned cases of corn and wheat, which are absorbed by the buyer and which means the cost of moving the product from the harvest point to the final industrial collection point, an amount that is added to the market price, because as an example, if the ton of corn costs 250 dollars, the 41 dollars of the base, to give a total of 291 dollars per ton.