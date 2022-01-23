Pain and scratchy throat is the most common symptom that indicates the presence of Omicron disease even before a positive test result for COVID-19 is received. The TV channel reported NBC Chicago referring to Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady.

“A sore throat is the most common symptom to predict a positive COVID-19 test,” the report said.

In addition, Arvadi recommended that those who experience throat discomfort, even the slightest discomfort, stay at home.

The doctor also named the main difference between Omicron and Delta – a rare loss of smell.

As Ekaterina Vertieva, an oncodermatologist, noted on January 22, the Omicron strain can provoke an exacerbation of skin diseases in a person, for example, toxic erythema, urticaria.

Earlier on the same day, infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov said that when infected with Omicron, a strain of coronavirus, the disease can manifest itself as a single symptom or as a complex. The presence of a runny nose, headache, sore throat, hoarseness and stool disorder almost 100% indicates that a person has Omicron, the doctor noted.

Also on Saturday, the chief infectious disease specialist of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of Russia, MD, Professor Vladimir Nikiforov suggested that the coronavirus pandemic could end by summer. The emergence of the Omicron strain may signal the end of the pandemic, he noted.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.