Magaly Medina She took advantage of her program, broadcast last Tuesday, October 31, to reveal an unknown detail that Rosa Fuentes told her about her pregnancy when she visited her at home to do an exclusive interview with her still husband. Paolo Hurtado. The ‘Urraca’ made this confession in conversation with the psychologist Laura Borlini, who arrived on the set of her television program to talk about the clandestine romance between the popular ‘Caballito’ and the former police officer. Jossmery Toledo.

What did Rosa Fuentes say about her third pregnancy?

Magaly Medina he said that Rosa Fuentes She confessed to her and her producer Patrick Llamo that she did not want to be a mother again, but her husband Paolo Hurtado insisted. It should be noted that at that time, the popular ‘Caballito’ had an extramarital relationship with the former police officer. Jossmery Toledo.

“Rosa has told us that she did not want to have another baby, but that he insisted that she get pregnant to have another child, when she was already with her lover, that is something terrible,” were the words of the show host

“But there is something worse Magaly… While Rosa was pregnant because Paolo had asked her… he tells Jossmery that he would like to have a child with her. That is a lack of empathy. He is narcissistic,” said the psychologist. Laura Borliniwho was also on the set of Medina’s show.

What did Rosa Fuentes say about reconciling with Paolo Hurtado?

On the last Monday, October 30, the program ‘America today’ spread a conversation they had with Rosa Fuenteswho pointed out that her children have been the most harmed as a result of the revelations of her still husband Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo.

Then, the still wife of ‘Caballito’ referred to whether there are plans to reconcile with Hurtado. “Also clarify that currently our communication (with Paolo Hurtado) has been and is only between parents… It has been a very strong blow, very hard for me, I remain firm. The health and stability of my children is ahead.”held.