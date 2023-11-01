MDPI: Mediterranean diet helps stabilize blood insulin levels

Scientists from the Italian University of Pegaso said that following a Mediterranean diet helps stabilize blood insulin levels in people who suffer from diabetes and obesity. The results of the study were published in a scientific journal MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute).

The study involved 62 volunteers with an average body mass index of 35.8, which is higher than normal. Participants in the experiment were divided into two groups: one followed a Mediterranean diet, and the second group ate regular foods.

Researchers in the study conducted blood tests and summarized data on the health status of the participants. At the end of the study, blood tests were performed again.

Thus, glucose levels remained similar in both groups, while participants following the Mediterranean diet showed a decrease in insulin levels. Additionally, participants demonstrated increased insulin sensitivity.

Experts concluded that the Mediterranean diet, which includes vegetables, fruits, produce and fish, was effective in controlling insulin levels. Scientists also noted the importance of nutritional correction as a method of preventing diabetes and its complications.

