Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis He indicated this Wednesday that if he becomes president of the United States he would reimpose sanctions on Venezuelaa country on which the US should not depend for oil supplies, a premise in which Nikki Haley agrees, in addition to the risk posed by China.

(Also read: The forceful threat that DeSantis made in the Republican debate: “We are going to kill them.”)

During the third Republican debate held in Miami, South Florida, Florida Governor He stated that the Venezuelan Government headed by Nicolás Maduro must be “tightened the screws” and one should not do business with that “corrupt dictatorial regime”, and rather opt for energy independence.

Along these lines, the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley agreed with DeSantis and pointed out that the country should not be “receiving dirty oil”and was also in favor of sanctions against Maduro.

He also warned of the drawback effect that the recent approval in favor of some 500,000 Venezuelans of the immigration permit known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) may have.

During the third electoral debate, the five presidential candidates also addressed the threat posed by China, a country that according to Haley has the largest naval fleet in the world. and, therefore, urged to modernize the US Army with technology and Artificial Intelligence.

For his part, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie opted for nuclear submarines. “We must increase our naval power quietly and effectively,” said the presidential candidate.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said the country needs to increase its naval capacity by 20% in the coming years. and was also inclined to prohibit American companies from doing business with China.

(Keep reading: Ron DeSantis’ plan to bring more police officers to Florida.)

Senator Tim Scott agreed with the rest in banning the TikTok platform, while DeSantis noted that it should not be ignored that the fight against China is not only economic “but cultural.”

“We will win and they will lose,” warned the governor of Floridasecond in voting intention according to the surveys, although a great distance from the main favorite of this party, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The Adrianne Arsht Center in downtown Miami, in southern Florida (USA), hosted the third Republican debate with the participation of five candidates and the notable absence of Donald Trump, who preferred to hold a parallel event in Hialeah, 8 miles (12 km) from the event headquarters.

Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The former president is developing his campaign in the midst of a complicated legal scenario, with four open processes, which, however, do not seem to have made a dent in him, according to the polls.

(We recommend: Does Ron DeSantis wear heels to look taller? This answered.)

EFE