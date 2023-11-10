With the confrontation against Deportivo Alavés on the horizon, speculation about the FC Barcelona lineup is in full swing. How will Xavi Hernández’s team face this challenge? Let’s analyze the possible tactical and strategic choices that could define the match.
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
LHP: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona’s defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: ÍÑIGO MARTÍNEZ– Jules Koundé’s injury means that the Spaniard once again has a place in Xavi Hernández’s eleven after having started in the league against his former team. He has to pick up the pace.
LI: MARCOS ALONSO – The veteran player is barely counting for Xavi this season, however today he will start as a starter due to Balde’s low level.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The midfielder has become a fundamental player for Xavi at the start of the season and it will be difficult to get him into the eleven. Furthermore, he has not played international matches so he will be rested.
MC: FERMÍN LÓPEZ– Spanish midfielder Fermín López is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. The youth player stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in the center of the field adds freshness and quality to the team. Gavi is sanctioned.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He’s going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi’s team again.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team’s midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Cancelo, Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, Gundogan, Fermín López
Forwards: Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix
