There’s nothing left! The soccer player Rodrigo Cuba and the businesswoman Ale Venturo will become parents for the second time and they are looking forward to the arrival of that special moment.

Rodrigo Cuba Y ale venturo they eagerly await the arrival of their daughter. As you remember, the owner of ‘La Nevera Fit’ announced that her delivery was scheduled for January 2023 and the month is almost over, so the couple’s baby would be ready to be born at any time.

As a result, the couple has been preparing the final details to receive their baby in style. The ‘Cat’ Cuba looks more excited than ever and does not hesitate to share every moment next to Ale Venturo and his heiress in his belly. Recently, he posted a video accompanied by Natalie Vértiz’s best friend, in which she shows off her big 9-month-old belly. “my baby is coming”, read in the description. The blessings from his followers did not wait.