For all of us who are part of the academic world, one of the most important values ​​is honesty. Those of us who are teachers are committed to instilling respect for the truth in our students, as it will help them become good people and allow them to function with consistency and integrity on a personal and professional level.

Honesty is a pillar for the integral formation of people and university studies are a crucial stage for students to learn that there is no better way to achieve success than to do it under principles such as truth, justice and the rectitude of our thoughts. and actions. It is a time to consolidate the integrity with which they will conduct themselves at work, with their family and in all their interpersonal and work relationships.

The case of the UNAM and the alleged plagiarism in the bachelor’s thesis of the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Yasmín Esquivel, has become a watershed for the discussion on the intellectual honesty and ethics with which they must students and professors must conduct themselves, and with which the academic processes must be managed, especially in an institution as important as the Maximum House of Studies of our country.

Acts of dishonesty such as plagiarism harm society and lead to questioning the transparency, moral integrity, rectitude and ethics of those involved: educating is sharing knowledge and opening minds to new learning and ways of seeing life. Intellectual honesty is the best way to show respect for the work of all those who are dedicated to producing this knowledge and who promote the development of societies with their contributions.

Domitius Ulpiano, who was one of the most important Roman jurists in history, established three fundamental principles of law: “live honestly, do no harm to another, give each his own.” These precepts emerged hundreds of years ago, but they are as valid now as they were then. Although it is true that there are times when people’s honesty can be put to the test, it is very important to understand the great value of putting the truth first and having the ability to assume the responsibilities and consequences of each decision that is made along the way. throughout life.

In his book Ethics for Amador, the Spanish philosopher Fernando Savater warns that lying “is generally a bad thing, because it destroys trust in words and causes enmity between people; but sometimes it may seem useful or beneficial to lie to gain some advantage, or even to do someone a favor. This ambivalence can lead to questions or moral and ethical dilemmas, but, in case of any doubt, respect for legality and for others must prevail: “Love for the truth is like a guiding lighthouse throughout life,” writes Cristóbal Orrego Sánchez , Professor of Philosophy of Law at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile in his book Philosophy: Fundamental Concepts. A new introduction to critical thinking.

There is still time to find out what the resolution of the UNAM will be in the case of Minister Esquivel, which will also serve for the academic institution to define the procedures and sanctions for students, teachers and alumni in case of plagiarism, since there is currently a gap law in this regard, as the rector Enrique Graue pointed out in his message on January 20. Meanwhile, the lessons he leaves us are very clear. The academic field needs that “guiding beacon” of truth and the value of honesty must permeate from the management and the administrative body, to the professors and students, so that the new generations, those who have the future in their hands , recognize and value the colossal importance of honesty.