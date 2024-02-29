According to the latest news reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games would have asked its employees in an email to return to the office five days a week starting in April. The request comes as the company's most anticipated title enters the final stages of development. Jenn Kolbe, Head of Publishing at Rockstar, said the decision was made for productivity and security reasons.

Previously, Rockstar Games actually faced major data breaches that included GTA 5 source code leaks. In the same December time window, the long-awaited GTA 6 trailer was also leaked early, forcing the company to release the official trailer ahead of the announced time.

Kolbe also mentioned in the email that in-person work has “tangible benefits,” adding that as employees return to in-person work, the final part of GTA 6's development can actually begin.