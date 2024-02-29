CDMX.- The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR), through the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO), obtained link to process against two peopleone of origin Colombianand another detained in Culiacanfor his alleged responsibility in crimes against healthis reported in a bulletin.

In the first case, elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), the National Guard (GN) and the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), executed order of arrest in a property in the Narvarte Oriente neighborhood, Mayor's Office of Benito Juárez de la Mexico City.

There they arrested Rómulo R., of Colombian nationalityfrom whom they seized 10.06 kilograms of hydrochloride cocaine wrapped in 10 rectangular packages.

In the initial hearing, the Public Ministry of the Federation (MPF) presented sufficient arguments, so the District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System in Mexico City, based in the Oriente Preventive Prison, issued a link to the process. for the crime of against health in the form of possession for commercial purposes of cocaine hydrochloride and imposed justified preventive detention; In addition, it granted three months for complementary investigation.

The one from Culiacán

In the second case, elements of the PFM completed an arrest warrant issued by a Federal Judge against Luis Felipe H.when he was traveling on Avenida José C. Valadez, Infonavit Humaya colony, Culiacán, Sinaloa.

In the initial hearing, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) provided the arguments for the District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System in Hermosillo, Sonorawill grant the link for being responsible for the crime against health in the mode of commerce fentanyl In its sales variant, it granted three months for complementary investigation and imposed justified preventive detention.