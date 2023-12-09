One month before the end of the year, the picture of the situation in 2023 regarding pedestrians who have lost their lives on Italian roads seems to be quite clear. Or rather, it is the numbers released by Asaps that trace the boundaries: 401 the deaths recorded up to December 3rd, a real massacre that involved more than one pedestrian per day on average. Of all these, 257 were men and 144 were women. As always they are the elderly people the most defenseless pedestrians: 210 victims were over 65 years old, while in 17 cases those who lost their lives were no more than 17 years old.

Nobody like Lazio

At a regional level, unless there are sensational reversals in December, Lazio will close the year wearing the black shirt of this negative ranking, counting well in the first eleven months of the year 66 victims of which more than half, precisely 37, in Rome alone. Behind Lazio they get on the podium Lombardy and Campania, with 48 and 42 victims respectively, at the foot of the Top 3 are Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, the first with the same number of deceased pedestrians as the capital and the second with 35 deaths.

On the crosswalks…

“This data is partial and it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will lose their lives in hospitals even months later. In fact, Istat only counts deaths in the first thirty days after the accident – Asaps specifies – In the last week there have been 9 deaths among the most vulnerable users. There were many pedestrians killed in the safest placeon pedestrian crossings in urban centres, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in the event of failure of vehicle drivers to give way”.

Improving trend

The only happy note, although to be taken with a grain of salt, concerns the trend over the course of the year, given that the number of pedestrians who lost their lives on Italian roads has returned to diminish in November compared to the previous months: 32 victims were counted in the eleventh month of the year, drastically fewer than the 47 recorded in October and the even 52 reported in September. We will see if this trend will also be confirmed December: in the first three days of the month 4 pedestrians lost their lives, an average of just over one pedestrian per day.