Survey carried out by Anvisa tracked 1,772 samples collected throughout Brazil to confirm the diagnosis

Data from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) show that 25% of foods of plant origin consumed in Brazil have pesticide residues above the permitted level or without authorization. “Nonconformity is a sign of errors in the production process and in the adoption of good agricultural practices”says the agency.

Of the total of 1,772 samples analyzed and collected in supermarkets across the country, 41.1% had no residue. Meanwhile, 33.9% of them were within the permitted limit. Samples are collected weekly by state and municipal health surveillance and then registered in a management system.

The results of the 2022 cycle of the Pesticide Residue Analysis Program in Food show that 67% of the samples could be traced to the distributor and 23% to the rural producer. According to Anvisa, they are analyzed in specialized laboratories using internationally recognized scientific methods.

Still according to the research, 3 samples presented an acute risk of harm to the consumer’s health if they were ingested in large portions in a short space of time, such as in a meal or in 1 day of consumption.

2018-2019 Cycle

Anvisa also presented the results of the 2018-2019 cycle of Pesticide Residue Analysis Program in Food. Of the 3,296 samples analyzed, 33.2% had no residue; 41.2% had waste within the permitted limit and 25.6% had non-conformities.

Of the sample surveyed, 18 presented an acute risk to the consumer, 66% could be traced to the distributor and 28% to the rural producer.

Orange

One of the highlights cited by the agency in the program’s history is the reduction of acute risk in oranges. In the 2013/2015 cycle, 12.1% of the samples analyzed had acute risk potential. In the 2018/2019 cycle, the number fell to 3% and, in the 2022 samples, it was 0.6%.

“One of the main reasons for this evolution was the prohibition of the use of carbofuran in the reevaluation process and the exclusion of the use of carbosulfan in citrus cultivation. [plantas cítricas]”says Anvisa.

The agency also banned substances such as methidathione and formetanate in oranges, grapes and strawberries.

Understand

Over the past 10 years, research data has been used to guide the reevaluation of pesticides in Brazil. The program also allowed the development of a joint standard between Anvisa and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock for food traceability.

“The results also guide the possibility of restrictions on certain pesticides for specific crops, such as carbosulfan, methidathione and formetanate, which had restrictions for some crops”concludes the agency.

With information from Brazil Agency