The Celebration Tour came to the city of Miami and Madonna upon finding out that Ricky Martin He was among the audience and invited him to go up to the stage where he was the judge to rate the choreography of his dancers who did so very closely in front of the Puerto Rican who was carrying a sign to give a score to each of them.

If you check social networks you can see how the moment in which it went viral Ricky Martin He goes on stage with Madonna and then sits down and receives some raunchy dances for the singer. Vogue who was very flattered to have the Puerto Rican who has always expressed herself very well about the Queen of Pop who stole glances from the thousands of fans who were at the The Celebration Tour.

For those who don't know, the admiration between Ricky Martin and Madonna It has always been mutual, because they get along wonderfully, which is why the singer did not hesitate to take him on stage where they had an incredible time, but also the Puerto Rican fans have noticed that the separation from her husband Jwan Yosef It has served you a lot.

“Hey! Keep in mind that the chain is coming loose. Ricky loves her and lends herself to the show, it's hard to miss an invitation from Madonna! If anyone thought that she would drop a change with her years, well, now you see that's not the case,” “The party for your little mouth… all night all day!!! What a hot show!! The queen and the king of pop!!!”, “Ricky&Madonna… A bomb… 2024 and so many mummy upset with the sexual freedom. If you don't like it, don't watch Mrs!! Always on the Ricky side of life,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that many other Internet users did not agree with the show that both celebrities gave, as they claim that despite everything they have a very young audience, which generated some scandal among Internet users, although the publication immediately went viral.

