The mode Of TopSpin 2K25 were presented by 2K Games with trailer and details: after practicing with the TopSpin Academy and the Exhibition, we will be able to try our hand at the 2K Tour, MyCAREER and the World Tour.

The TopSpin Academy is more than just a tutorial: guided by the voice of the legendary John McEnroewe will be able to follow basic lessons for the fundamentals, advanced lessons for techniques such as power serves and lob shots, and finally style lessons to consciously choose the strengths of the character we can create.

Then we can move on to Exhibition mode, with single or double offline matches, against the artificial intelligence or another player, but an online multiplayer Exhibition with matchmaking based on skill level and cross-platform functionality will also be available at launch.