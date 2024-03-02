Ricardo Casares who would have suffered a heart attack in Come the Joy A few days ago he sent a message to all his fans who have been supporting him in his recovery, since he had to undergo emergency surgery after the attack he had at the facilities of Aztec TVbut fortunately it is much better now.

It was through his Instagram account where Ricardo Casares shared a video where he claims to feel much better after the operation, but he thanked all those people who have been supporting him with messages of affection, since more than one was alarmed when it was announced. the terrible news in Come the Joy where the driver has been working for several years and has become a key part of the morning show Aztec TV.

For those who don't know Ricardo Casares He could have been very unlucky if his transfer to the hospital was late, but a few steps away Aztec TV There is a hospital where the presenter was immediately taken to the operating room where it was said that he had a blocked artery which caused the presenter's heart attack. Come the Joy who could soon return to work.



“To all my friends and family who have taught me to get ahead, to all the people who with their messages and love told me to get up, I am standing and the next round is for all of you. Thank you very much, I love you,” wrote Ricardo Casares, where friends from the media, as well as his followers, wished him the best of vibes after the terrible scare that marked his life.

“Friend, you are someone special and important in the lives of many, in mine much more. Life gave you a test and you passed it, take advantage of it”, “My dear Ricardo! I thank God that you are well. You are loved much friend. Whatever it takes, I am here to serve you”, “Glory to God… And here there are many people who are ready to accompany you in this next round. A hug with love”, write the networks.

