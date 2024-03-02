by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton, an anonymous 7th place in Bahrain

It hasn't been the ideal start to the season for Mercedes. If George Russell managed to at least achieve the top-3 in qualifying and the top-5 in the Bahrain GP, ​​Lewis Hamilton he suffered much more, clinging to a seventh place which cannot satisfy him.

The Briton, just like Russell, suffered from overheating problems in the power unit during the race, and therefore was unable to fully exploit the power of the Mercedes engine, but even in the first stint he was unable to make a difference. The first great conclusion he reached about the 2024 World Cup is the one he never wanted to make: Red Bull is still clearly aheaddespite the W15 representing an improvement over its ancestors.

Hamilton's words

“Personally and physically I feel good, but there is some disappointment within the team. We hoped to achieve more today, it was a difficult race. Looking at the car, we have several areas for improvement“, this is his comment to the British Sky Sports UK. “We are further away from Red Bull than we thought“.

“I had problems with the battery, so I didn't have full power on the straight“, he added to Viaplay. “I lost time on the McLarens and then I had to find my balance again. However, we are good at developing the car further. If we do as we have in recent years, we will be able to close the gap (with Red Bull, ed.) over the course of the season. However, it will take some time“.