Choix, Sinaloa.- Inhabitants living in the vicinity of the El Nacimiento community reported a fire to the authorities on the hill of the antennas, on Sunday afternoon.

Upon receiving the notice, a group of people went to the place to assess the situation and fight the fire.

However, the work had to be suspended because it was night and it was said that it would be during the early hours of Monday when elements of the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) as well as Civil Protection of Choix, continue fighting the fire.

It should be noted that access to the hill of the antennas is difficult, but the authorities will work in coordination with the residents to be able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from continuing to destroy everything in its path.