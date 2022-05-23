Television review The stunning mini-series The Peribritt scandal shows incisively how a woman is punished for her desire to enjoy

The British series based on true events tells of the divorce proceedings of Argyll’s duchess in 1963. It was a public humiliation for the Duchess.

Female anger has not disappeared from the world anywhere, but before that it was blatant and public. Miniseries Peribrittal scandal describes a case from 1963. Argyllin in the divorce proceedings of a couple of dukes, the sex life of the wife, both outside and in the hall, was retouched completely uninhibitedly.

However, the Duchess was a hard bone, and she resisted humiliation. The series does not focus so much on what the Duchess really did or what was the product of the imagination of others, for it is not essential. Instead, an incisive picture is created of the dual moralistic atmosphere of time.

A lot was allowed for upper class men, nothing for women.

Paul Bettany and Claire Foy, who act as a pair of Dukes of Argyll, form a strong pair with daggers flying in both directions.

Scottish millionaire’s daughter Margaret Whigman he struggled in the midst of the uproar from his youth, but he did not care much for bad speeches but snorted in social circles according to his own preferences. He was the most photographed style icon of his time. There were enough men.

Then it hit Ian Cambellwho was just inheriting the value of the duke and his own castle. Margaret could not resist the temptation, but the marriage turned out to be a mistake. The new husband drank, played, and according to the series was also addicted to amphetamines, which in turn increased his aggression.

Quite soon a trial was concluded, which was followed as greedily as it is now Johnny Deppin and Amber Heardin quarrel.

Series is an independent sequel To the Perien English scandalwhere Hugh Grant acted as a politician disguising his homosexuality Jeremy Thorpea. That, too, was based on a real-life case, and the perpetrators were industry leaders Russell T. Davies and director Stephen Frears.

The peribritum scandal is written by a long line author Sarah Phelpsand is directed by a Norwegian Anne Sewitsky. We have invested in quality.

Brilliant was chosen for the lead role Claire Foywhich is no surprise. Instead Paul Bettany There is a special discovery in the role of Ian. Bettany has made a film career in the world of Marvel, among other things, and her duke is really evil, genuinely scary. Together with Foy, they form a strong pair where daggers fly in both directions.

Margaret does not make a sacrifice, but describes him as he probably was. He took risks in his life within the framework in which he lived and believed until the last to survive as a winner. He was greedy and selfish but also honest.

The series is cleverly compressed into three parts. In the final, Margaret is beaten to the canvases. The woman gets her punishment for wanting to enjoy and control.

Peribritian scandal, TV1 at 7 pm and Yle Areena. (K12)