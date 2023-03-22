.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

} p:empty, p:empty:before { line-height:0px; margin:0; padding:0; font-size:0 !important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]:before, [class*=” flaticon-“]:before, [class^=”flaticon-“]:after, [class*=” flaticon-“]:after { font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color:#29abef; margin-left:0px; }

Renault greet the Thermal megane with one last sports version that is called RS Latesta limited series with engine 1.8 turbo with 300 bhp, lowered Cup chassis and 4CONTROL system with 4 steering wheels. It is also the latest model to bear the Renault Sport logo and is produced in 1,976 specimenswhich identify the year of birth of Renault Sport.

Renault Mégane RS Latest

The limited series Renault Mégane RS Ultime is based on the Megane RS Trophy. From an aesthetic point of view, they immediately catch the eye stripping matt black on the roof and bonnet (except for the option with sunroof), but also on the rear bumper, doors and fenders. The stripping on the right also discreetly hides the date on which Renault Sport was founded: 1976.

Renault Mégane RS Latest Orange Tonic tint

The Mégane RS Ultime bodywork includes front fenders wider than 60 cm, side vents, RS Vision headlights, central drainshark antenna, sport seat e rear speaker.

For this limited series, there are many details that are tinged in black such as the logos, the door handles, the window frames, the rims (including the wheel nut covers), the fender trims, the rear diffuser and the F1 blade of the front bumper which stands out for its glossy black finish with the Latest monogram.

Mégane RS Ultime diffuser and rear exhaust

The graphics were chosen with gradient effect to convey a feeling of greater dynamism.

Renault Mégane RS Latest cockpit

In the cockpit, i Recaro sports seats with titanium black Alcantara upholstery, which also includes the RS monogram. identifier. The identification key for accessing and starting the Mégane RS Ultime resumes i diamond motifs bodywork stripping.

Mégane RS Ultime dashboard with automatic gearbox

There are specific sill plates and, near the transmission control, in the lower part of the console, there is a numbered metal plate. It is signed by Laurent Hurgonthe test driver and trainer who followed Mégane RS in all its evolutions, as well as author of its records at the Nurburgringto Suzuki it’s at Spa-Francorchamps.

The plaque that identifies the limited series

Standard equipment, on the other hand, includes the navigation with 9.3′ display‘ and BOSE Sound System, 10” Display Drivers, RS onboard telemetry Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control and 360° maneuvering assistance systems. The list of options is limited to the head-up display, al panoramic sunroof and the specially designed tarpaulin cover.

Renault Mégane RS Latest engine

This limited series based on the Megane RS Trophy resumes the 4-cylinder turbo 1.8 engine with power of 300hp and pair of 420Nmthe EDC dual clutch automatic transmission (for Europe) and the Torsen mechanical differential, which allow you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. It is equipped with pneumatic tyres semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza S007 developed for the Mégane RS Trophy-R, in this case combined with 19” Fuji Light rims And Brembo brakes bi-material with red calipers.

19″ rims and Brembo brake system with red calipers

The technical equipment also includes the front axle with independent pins, the lowered Cup framethe hydraulic compression limit switches and the 4CONTROL system with 4 steering wheels.

Renault Mégane RS Latest price

The list price of the Renault Mégane RS Ultime is 50,500 euros VAT included.

Photo Renault Mégane RS Latest

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Renault Mégane RS Trophy features

👉 MEGANE RS price list 👉 Ads used MEGANE

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK