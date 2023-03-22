Bianca Fallico, midfielder of Sampdoria Women, today underwent reconstruction surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of her left knee, injured during the match against Roma. The operation was perfectly successful: Bianca Fallico will soon start the rehabilitation process for the resumption of competitive activity but the season is over for her.

Championship finished early also for Vanessa Panzeri, defender of the team coached by Salvatore Mango. During the last match with Sassuolo, Panzeri suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee, she too will have to undergo surgery which will be scheduled in the next few days.

The blucerchiate will take to the field on Saturday at 12.30 against Como, on the home field of the “3 Campanili di Bogliasco”, a match valid for the second day of the Women’s Serie A Poule Salvation in which Mango’s team will have to redeem the knockout remedied in the first day against Sassuolo.