Government leader in Congress says that Minister Fernando Haddad will present data on Perse by March 1st

The leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), said this Wednesday that the repayment of payroll and Perse are being “basically resolved” and should be announced this week.

Randolfe participated in a lunch with the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) to address the government's economic agenda in Congress.

“The government’s direction will be very guided and based on a respectful relationship with President Rodrigo Pacheco. I believe that this week the government will officially announce, through ministers Padilha and Haddad, what this direction will be. But we are very close”said Randolfe.

The senator stated that he believes in a solution for both the government and Congress in relation to reimbursing the payroll of the 17 sectors of the economy.

The leader of the Government in the Senate has reiterated his intention that the end of the exemption be dealt with outside the MP 1,202 2023, via bill, and highlighted that the change should only last until 2025.

Persian

Randolfe stated that Minister Haddad will present the data relating to Perse by March 1st. The Ministry of Finance has flagged irregularities in the events sector's emergency program.

Haddad said at the beginning of the year that Perse has already caused an impact of R$17 billion on public coffers in 2023 alone, while congressmen and businesspeople in the sector say that the impact was, at most, R$6.4 billion.

Perse's rapporteur in the Senate, Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), asked the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) for Haddad to explain these calculations, and reiterated that Perse would not end because of possible irregularities.