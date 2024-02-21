The Venezuelan actress Teresa Selma passed away at the age of 93 In Mexico, this was announced by the local media, which avoided mentioning the causes of death. The TV Azteca interpreter with Mexican nationality managed to become an icon of the golden cinema and television of the charro country. Next, we will tell you a little more about her life story and how she left her career as a psychiatrist in Venezuela to be an artist.

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Teresa Ramos Aponte, Teresa Selma. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace.” This was announced in Twitter the unfortunate news that mourns Venezuelan and Mexican cinema and TV. Until now, they have avoided providing more details about the death of the Venezuelan actresswho was the dubbing voice of 'My beautiful genius'.

Who was Teresa Selma?

Teresa Ramos Aponte, better known as Teresa Selma, was born on August 13, 1930 in the city of Puerto Píritu, Venezuela. Since his childhood, he knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to an artistic life and quickly began his career in the world of dubbing and theater. Later, he gave way to his renowned career in famous soap operas and films of Venezuelan and Mexican gold cinema.

The actress managed to establish herself professionally after her arrival in Mexico, where he lived until his death last Tuesday, February 20. He made his acting debut with the play 'Love', in 1957. As additional information, the interpreter studied a degree in Psychiatry in his native country and he only practiced it for five years of his life, since he always dedicated himself to art.

What were the works of Teresa Selma?

Teresa Selma had more than 70 years of artistic life. These are some of her most representative works in the world of cinema, television, theater and dubbing in TV Azteca:

Television

' The Owner' (1984)

'Contempt' (1991)

'Through these streets' (1992)

'The spoiled ones' (2017)

'The marked hour'

'I Dream of Jeannie' (dubbing)

'My Favorite Martian' (dubbing)

'The Flintstones' (dubbing)

'What we women keep silent about'.

Theater

'The Mistress', by Harold Pinter (1967)

'The Blacks', by Jean Genet (1968)

'Behind Closed Doors', by Jean-Paul Sartre (1969)

'Free Cuba at 2.50', by Ibrahim Guerra (1982)

'The Last Summer of Sarah Bernhardt', by John Murrell (2011)

'Arráncame la vida', by Elio Palencia (2012)

'I am Carlos Marx', by Gennys Pérez (2014).

Cinema

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

'Tony Rome' (1967)

'Fantastic Voyage' (1968)

'Morituri' (1965)

'Dr. No' (1962)

'A Place in the Sun' (1961)

'All About Eve' (1950). She played Claudia Caswell, a role originally played by Marilyn Monroe.

