Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city of Sochi on Mondaywho is trying to revive an agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea.

“Talks will take place in Sochi on Monday”declared the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, to the press, confirming the date on which the meeting will be held in that Russian resort on the Black Sea.

Russia withdrew in July from the UN-backed grain deal that Turkey helped negotiateeffectively revoking safe navigation for civilian vessels sailing the Black Sea.

Moscow’s announcement came shortly after Ukraine said two other ships were navigating through a temporary corridor Kiev had set up to ensure the safety of navigation.

Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov (right).

“Two ships are sailing through a temporary corridor from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports to the Bosphorus”Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.

kyiv announced the new sea corridor in August, after Moscow warned that ships leaving Ukrainian ports could be considered military targets.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on a visit to Moscow on Thursday that reviving the agreement to transport Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea was “essential” for food security.

AFP