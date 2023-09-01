Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the postponement of the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station due to weather conditions.

And according to what was confirmed by NASA and SpaceX, the possible date for the Dragon spacecraft to separate from the station will not be before September 3, with the descent to Earth on September 4, according to weather conditions. It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.