The Russian President, Vladimir Putinpersonally inspected this Monday at the wheel of a car the Crimean bridge, damaged on October 8 in a car bomb attack allegedly committed by Ukraine.

(We recommend: Russia investigates explosions at two military airfields: this is known)

According to the images offered by Russian public television, Putin toured in a car in the company of senior officials the reconstructed section of the bridge linking Russian territory with the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

(Further: ‘Europe must begin to reduce its dependence on the United States’)

Putin, who has not visited the peninsula since the start of the Russian military campaign in February, was driving a Mercedes car. “Let’s go to the right side.

The left side of the bridge, as far as I know, is still under construction,” Putin told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

(Keep reading: Why Zelensky Ordered Raids on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church?)

The Russian leader, who inaugurated the bridge at the wheel of a truck in May 2018, He also spoke with the workers involved in the reconstruction of the bridge.

The Crimean Bridge, which is 19 kilometers long, is considered the most important engineering project built in Russia since Putin came to power in 2000.

(Of interest: Russia’s warning about the risks of a clash between nuclear powers)

The day after the explosion, which partially damaged the bridge, the longest in Europe, Putin accused Ukraine’s secret services of committing a “terrorist act” involving foreign countries.

Автомобильную часть Крымского моста Путин протестировал на “Мерседесе”. He criticized and criticized pic.twitter.com/OHAcpAxyUv — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) December 5, 2022

Two days later, Russia launched the first massive missile attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Although Putin assured shortly afterwards that he did not consider more massive attacks necessary, Russian aviation and artillery have not stopped hammering civilian targets in Ukraine, especially energy ones.

This same Monday there was the eighth massive attack against the Ukrainian energy system since last October 10.

(See also: The options presented by the EC to judge the ‘Russian crimes’ in Ukraine)

EFE