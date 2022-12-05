A landslide buried three buses and a motorcycle that were traveling on a road between the departments of Chocó and Risaralda, in northwestern Colombia. The Director General of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD), Javier Pava Sánchez, confirmed this Monday that at least 34 people have died, including eight minors. According to Pava, so far there are nine people injured, who remain in care centers receiving medical attention.

President Gustavo Petro also assured that families will have “comprehensive support from the national government.” “We have made all possible efforts to rescue alive the people buried by the landslide in Pueblo Rico, Risaralda. It is a tragedy ”, he had previously stated through his Twitter account.

The accident occurred this Sunday morning when a mountain broke loose and fell on the vehicles that were crossing the highway in the municipality of Pueblo Rico in the sector known as La Cabaña. Although the avalanche covered three public transport vehicles, the most affected was a bus from the Arauca company that made the route between Cali (Valle del Cauca) and Condoto (Chocó), which was completely buried. At least four of those rescued suffered minor trauma and are now stable.

The search for the disappeared continues in the area, but according to the governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo, the rains and instability in the terrain have hindered the rescue operations. Indeed, according to the direction of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), there have been other “two additional mass movements” that have made the work of rescuers difficult. At the scene of the tragedy there are 70 workers from the National Fire Department of Colombia.

The director of the Unit, Javier Pava, ad that the Government is already working to provide economic support to the families of the victims, and is evaluating which are the roads with the greatest risk that should restrict their transit in this winter wave.

In addition to the deceased minors, the story of another girl who came out alive has marked the rescue in Risaralda. According to Governor Tamayo, the rescuers found a girl hugging the corpse of who would be her mother. According to the newspaper Time, the minor is recovering in a hospital center and is already in the company of her father. There is still no information about the woman’s body and the chances of finding survivors are increasingly distant.

