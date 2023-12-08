













Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown revealed its release date and also a free demo before its release | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Its launch will be in digital format on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Likewise, it can be obtained in the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on PC. This announcement was accompanied by a trailer.

The new video of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown allows you to appreciate more of the history of this adventure. But it was not the only thing shared by Ubisoft, a free demo is also available starting January 11 of next year.

We recommend: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown shows that it will be the great return of the franchise in Nintendo Direct.

It is in this way that players will be able to experience a little earlier what this video game offers, which belongs to the action and adventure genre where it is necessary to move between platforms.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a development by Ubisoft Montpellier, which took advantage of the rich mythological world of ancient Persia to set it.

The progress in this note allows us to appreciate what its plot offers as well as the challenges that must be faced and mysteries to be solved.

This will also lead to memorable encounters that Sargon, the protagonist of this epic journey, will have. But the gameplay of this title also involves something else.

What happens is that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It is still a Metroidvania, so it will be necessary to go through the levels again and again, exploring them again as skills are acquired.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

The game will have two versions, Standard and Deluxe. The latter allows you to play it early on January 15, 2024, like other bonuses. This is a title that will undoubtedly catch the attention of players at the beginning of next year.

Apart from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)