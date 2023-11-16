King Charles III turned 75 on November 14 and was surprised due to a call made by his youngest sonHarry, who lives in the United States.

Regardless of the distance, The action taken by the Duke of Sussex was interpreted as an attempt at reconciliation, Rumors said that the son had not been invited to the king’s celebration.

According to The Telegraphthe call between son and father began discreetly and was conducted in a familiar tone. On that call, Charles III also spoke with his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, and with her, he also greeted two grandchildren.

This unexpected call happens at a time close to the premiere of the new season of the series “The Crown”, which details the death of Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry.

The relationship between father and son has not had its best moments, but that does not mean that apparently the two are willing to leave the bad times behind.

Finally, the call and the high possibilities of a meeting between prince and king demonstrate a reconciliation which would mean a new stage in their father and son relationship.

Of course, this change is followed very closely by the British public.especially because the series reveals very important moments in the lives of the royal family.

