Excellent period

Five podiums in the last six races and a more than honorable fifth place in Mexico as another result: this is it score with which Lando Norris presents itself in the presence of the most glamorous race of the season, the highly anticipated Las Vegas GP. The young English talent from McLaren is one of the most acclaimed drivers by the American public and beyond, having a fanbase rather large throughout the world, made up mainly of young and very young enthusiasts. After the latest results, there are those who see him and McLaren as Max Verstappen’s main rivals with a view to 2024, despite Norris still having no GP wins in his career.

To the journalists who questioned him in the press conference on the eve of the third Stars and Stripes weekend of this season, However, Norris did not appear too confident about the trip to Las Vegas. The track, at least apparently very fast, risks in fact bringing back memories of #4 of other tracks where the results were anything but exciting for the Woking team: “Four podiums in the last five races: another one here? No I do not think so. I am extremely satisfied with how we have worked in recent weeks, especially in Mexico and Brazil, where we did much better than we expected“.

Sprinted for fourth place

“This race is a little more reminiscent of those in Baku and Monza – warned the Englishman – and those tracks are not the best for us, we are definitely weaker. Long straights and low downforce have not been our priority this season in development, because there are few races like this. So, we’re probably not as confident as the last few weekends, but we have no idea.”. In the championship Norris is involved in an interesting one sprint with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz for fourth place in the championship. The McLaren standard bearer is three points behind the Asturian and three ahead of the Madrilenian.

“It’s not something I think about, trying to beat a single driver – commented Norris – you go to the track and do the best job possible, getting the most points. If we then had to find ourselves dueling against each other [con Alonso]I think that it would be something fun. Obviously he had a good weekend in Brazil and was our first opponent, so it’s always a good fight against him. But there are many other guys who are fighting. Carlos is there too. We’ll go to the track and have fun“, he concluded.