Pregnant resident of Volgograd Vinogradova found dead in a ravine in the Dubovsky district

Pregnant Irina Vinogradova, who had been searched since October, was found dead in the Dubovsky district of the Volgograd region. About it informs portal V1.RU.

The emergency services specified that the body of a 35-year-old local resident was found on December 23 in one of the ravines. The woman disappeared in mid-autumn, the last time she was seen at the 33rd dining room in the Traktorozavodsky district. Relatives and relatives wrote about the incident on social networks.

Search parties were involved in the search for the woman. At the moment, it turns out how and under what circumstances Vinogradova died.

The Regional Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has not yet released any statement about the death.

